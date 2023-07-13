New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Selkies Cafe Bar at 5 Cheltenham Place, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 21

• Rated 3: Henlys at Henlys Bar And Restaurant, 2 Church Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 21

• Rated 3: The Vine By Knightor at Knightor Vineyard, Portscatho, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 21

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Frasers Fish And Chips at Frasers, The Old Turnpike Dairy, Godolphin Road, Helston; rated on June 21