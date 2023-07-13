New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Henlys at Henlys Bar And Restaurant, 2 Church Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 21
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Frasers Fish And Chips at Frasers, The Old Turnpike Dairy, Godolphin Road, Helston; rated on June 21