Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Cornwall establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Monday 21st November 2022 10:15 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Boatyard Cafe at Boatyard Cafe, Gweek Quay Boat Yard, Gweek Quay, Gweek; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Trewirgie Infants School at Trewirgie Road, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Coddy Shack at Coddy Shack Restaurant, Great Tree Farm, St Martin, Looe; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Coastal Bar at Bude Holiday Resort, Maer Lane, Bude, Cornwall; rated on November 11

• Rated 3: T J S Victoria Cafe at Victoria Cafe, Victoria Business Park, Roche, St Austell; rated on October 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Tamar Inn at The Quay, Calstock, Cornwall; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: The Turks Head at 49 Chapel Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Thai Station Takeaway at Fc Falmouth Town, Bickland Hill, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on November 10

