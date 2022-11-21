Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Cornwall establishments
Subscribe newsletter
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Boatyard Cafe at Boatyard Cafe, Gweek Quay Boat Yard, Gweek Quay, Gweek; rated on November 15
• Rated 5: Coddy Shack at Coddy Shack Restaurant, Great Tree Farm, St Martin, Looe; rated on November 14
• Rated 5: Coastal Bar at Bude Holiday Resort, Maer Lane, Bude, Cornwall; rated on November 11
• Rated 3: T J S Victoria Cafe at Victoria Cafe, Victoria Business Park, Roche, St Austell; rated on October 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Turks Head at 49 Chapel Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 28
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Thai Station Takeaway at Fc Falmouth Town, Bickland Hill, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on November 10