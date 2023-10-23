New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 19 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: No. 6 Restaurant at 6 Middle Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: The Clipper at The Clipper Restaurant, 4 - 6 Mill Square, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Port And Starboard at Port & Starboard Cafe, Chapel Road, Indian Queens, St Columb; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: The Mockingbird at Unit 3, Nalders Court, Pydar Street, Truro; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Alverne Restaurant at 30 Alverton Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Peppercorn Cafe at Lynfield Farm Studios, Perran Lane, Perranuthnoe, Penzance; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Castaways Wine Bar at Castaways, Mylor Yacht Harbour, Mylor Churchtown, Falmouth; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Kelly's Of Looe at Kellys Fish And Chip Shop, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Pilgrims Pride Ltd Redruth - Staff Canteen at Staff Canteen, Tulip, Wilson Way, Pool; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: The Waterfront at Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: ABM Catering at Livewest Cafe, Tolvaddon Energy Park, Tolvaddon, Camborne; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: Ben And Jerrys at 8 Central Square, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: Concho Lounge at 16 Bank Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: Talland Bay Beach Cafe at Talland Bay Cafe, Talland Bay, Looe, Cornwall; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: The Cabin Beach Cafe at The Cabin, Perran Lane, Perranuthnoe, Penzance; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: Ruth's Coffee Shop And Bakers at Ruths Coffee Shop And Bakers, 30 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Cutty Sark at Marazion Hotel, The Square, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Cornish Carriages at Trevarno Farm, Prospidnick, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 5

• Rated 4: Drunk Duck Cafe at Unit 2 Silken Ladder, Victoria Square, Victoria, Roche; rated on September 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The London Inn at Kilkhampton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Heaven 'N' Earth at Star Inn, 1 Church Street, St Erth, Hayle; rated on October 16

• Rated 4: The Cornubia Inn at Cornubia Inn, Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle; rated on September 19

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Cornish Italian at The Old Garage, Unit 3, Chenoweth Business Park, Ruan High Lanes; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: The Split Bean at Lower Wharf Centre Take Away, The Wharf, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Stores Ltd, Clodgey Lane, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: Millbrook Kebab at Millbrook Afc, Mill Road, Millbrook, Torpoint; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Yeung's Chinese Take-Away at Yeungs Chinese Takeaway, Tregenna Place, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Kook at 1 Fore Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Oggy Oggy Newquay at 2 East Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 11