New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to 19 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: No. 6 Restaurant at 6 Middle Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: The Clipper at The Clipper Restaurant, 4 - 6 Mill Square, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Port And Starboard at Port & Starboard Cafe, Chapel Road, Indian Queens, St Columb; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: The Mockingbird at Unit 3, Nalders Court, Pydar Street, Truro; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Peppercorn Cafe at Lynfield Farm Studios, Perran Lane, Perranuthnoe, Penzance; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Castaways Wine Bar at Castaways, Mylor Yacht Harbour, Mylor Churchtown, Falmouth; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: Kelly's Of Looe at Kellys Fish And Chip Shop, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: Pilgrims Pride Ltd Redruth - Staff Canteen at Staff Canteen, Tulip, Wilson Way, Pool; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: The Waterfront at Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: ABM Catering at Livewest Cafe, Tolvaddon Energy Park, Tolvaddon, Camborne; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Concho Lounge at 16 Bank Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Talland Bay Beach Cafe at Talland Bay Cafe, Talland Bay, Looe, Cornwall; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: The Cabin Beach Cafe at The Cabin, Perran Lane, Perranuthnoe, Penzance; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Ruth's Coffee Shop And Bakers at Ruths Coffee Shop And Bakers, 30 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Cutty Sark at Marazion Hotel, The Square, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Cornish Carriages at Trevarno Farm, Prospidnick, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 5
• Rated 4: Drunk Duck Cafe at Unit 2 Silken Ladder, Victoria Square, Victoria, Roche; rated on September 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The London Inn at Kilkhampton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Heaven 'N' Earth at Star Inn, 1 Church Street, St Erth, Hayle; rated on October 16
• Rated 4: The Cornubia Inn at Cornubia Inn, Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle; rated on September 19
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Cornish Italian at The Old Garage, Unit 3, Chenoweth Business Park, Ruan High Lanes; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: The Split Bean at Lower Wharf Centre Take Away, The Wharf, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Stores Ltd, Clodgey Lane, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Millbrook Kebab at Millbrook Afc, Mill Road, Millbrook, Torpoint; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Yeung's Chinese Take-Away at Yeungs Chinese Takeaway, Tregenna Place, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Kook at 1 Fore Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Oggy Oggy Newquay at 2 East Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 11