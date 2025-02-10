New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Concern Wadebridge at John Betjeman Centre, Southern Way, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Flo's Kitchen at Flos Kitchen, Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: The Square At Porthleven at The Square, 7 Fore Street, Porthleven, Helston; rated on February 4
• Rated 5: Trevallicks Farm Shop And Tea Room at Caradon Farm, Pensilva, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Buffy's at 2 Belle Vue Avenue, Bude, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Cornwall Cafe at 42 Vicarage Road, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Crib at 5 St Pirans Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Elements Hotel At The Beach at Elements Restuarant, The Beach At Bude, Summerleaze Crescent, Bude; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonald'S, Pentewan Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Dills at Dill'S, 19c Well Lane, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: The Flavour Junction at 5 White Hart Arcade, Broad Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: The Four Teas Tearoom at 13 - 14 Webber Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 28
• Rated 5: The Welloe at Sydney Cove, Praa Sands, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Spires at Allen, Truro College, College Road, Gloweth; rated on December 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And 10 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Sladeshouse Country Inn at Slades House Country Inn, Sladesbridge, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Honey Catering at Saltash Rugby Football Club, Moorlands Lane, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Plume Of Feathers Ltd at The Plume Of Feathers, Fore Street, Pool, Redruth; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: The Bearded Brewery at 54a Vicarage Road, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: The Witchball at The Lizard, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 4: Blue Anchor Inn at Blue Anchor, Fraddon, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on January 17
• Rated 4: Bolingey Inn at Penwartha Road, Bolingey, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on January 17
• Rated 3: Crooklets Inn at The Crooklets Inn, Crooklets, Flexbury, Bude; rated on January 17
• Rated 3: Railway Club at Railway Workers Social Club, Station Road, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 17
• Rated 2: The Castle Inn at Castle Inn, 16 Fore Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on January 17