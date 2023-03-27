New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 17 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: ONDA Waderidge at Bridge Bistro Ltd, 4 Molesworth Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: Idless Meat Company (Cows And Sows) at Higher Lamerton Farm, Idless, Truro, Cornwall; rated on March 22
• Rated 5: National Trust Shop And Pilchard Cafe at Bottreaux Court, The Harbour, Boscastle, Cornwall; rated on March 22
• Rated 5: Miso Miso at 19 Bank Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: The Gallery Coffee Bar at 1 Chapel Terrace, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Turntable Pizza at Herringbone, Big Green, Polperro, Looe; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Minions Shop & Tearoom at Minions Shop And Tearoom, Minions, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on March 17
• Rated 5: Scillonian III at The Quay, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on March 17
• Rated 5: Beer & Bird at Beer And Bird, 18a Fore Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: Lizard Shellfish at The Lizard, Helston, Cornwall; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: Boo Koos at Bookoos, 32 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on March 14
• Rated 5: Fat Apples Cafe at The Old Vineyard, Porthallow, St Keverne, Helston; rated on March 9
• Rated 5: BB's At Charlies at Charlies, 79 Charlestown Road, Charlestown, St Austell; rated on February 28
• Rated 4: Craftworks Street Kitchen at Behind The Bike Shed, Eddystone Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on March 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Lifeboat Inn at Lifeboat Inn, Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on March 22
• Rated 5: St Austell Royal British Legion Club at Royal British Legion, 16a Duke Street, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: St Kew Inn at Churchtown, St Kew, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: The Golden Lion at Golden Lion, 13 Fore Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: The Old Shire Inn at Pendarves, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on March 3
• Rated 3: White Hart Hotel at The White Hart, The Square, St Keverne, Helston; rated on January 6
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Kim's Kitchen at Cafe, South Torfrey Farm, Golant, Fowey; rated on March 23