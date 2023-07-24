New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 17 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Ernie's Ices at 19 Molesworth Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 20
• Rated 5: Taco Bell at Unit 4, Cornish Gateway Services, Victoria, Roche; rated on July 19
• Rated 5: The Good Stuff At Harbour Light at The Harbour, Boscastle, Cornwall; rated on July 19
• Rated 5: The Meat Counter at 25 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on July 19
• Rated 5: True Cornish Deli at True Cornish Deli Ltd, Units 3 And 6, Chapel Parc, Chapel Town; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: Martins Dairy at Fore Street, East Looe, Looe, Cornwall; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: One Day at The Rotunda, Eddystone Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: Brightside Saltash at Trerulefoot, Cornwall; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Pier Cafe at Church End, East Looe, Looe, Cornwall; rated on July 13
• Rated 5: The Wedge at Narrowcliff, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 13
• Rated 5: Una St Ives at Una Kitchen, Una St Ives, Lelant, St Ives; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Freddies Proper Coffee, Shakes And Cakes at Oak And Maple, 36b Cliff Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Beige Donuts at 36c Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on July 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Plume Of Feathers at 10 The Square, Portscatho, Truro, Cornwall; rated on July 19
• Rated 5: Admiral Benbow at 46 Chapel Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on July 7
• Rated 3: The Lugger Inn at 5 Fore Street, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on June 28
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee (Drive Thru) at Costa Drive Thru, Cornish Gateway Services, Victoria, Roche; rated on July 19
• Rated 5: The Cornish Bakery at Presto Retail Ltd, 2 Mill Square, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: Lavenders Cornish Pasties at Unit 11a, Long Rock Industrial Estate, Long Rock, Penzance; rated on June 21