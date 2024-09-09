New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Caterlink @ St Germans School at St Germans Primary School, St Germans, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on September 6
• Rated 5: Wags R Us at Unit 1, Dolphin Court, Trevol Business Park, Torpoint; rated on September 6
• Rated 5: Rowes Bakery at Rowes Cornish Bakers, Dunmere Road, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: St Mawes Sailing Club Franchise at St Mawes Sailing Club, 1 - 2 The Quay, St Mawes, Truro; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Alcatraz at Beach Kiosk, Ponsmere Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: St Ives Sushi And Desserts at 4 Tregenna Hill, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: Summer House at 38 The Dunes, Ponsmere Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: Watering Hole at 19 St Pirans Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: Tintagel Brewery Cafe & Bistro at Tintagel Brewery, Condolden Farm, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on September 2
• Rated 5: Koffiji Falmouth at 12 Tidemill House, Discovery Quay, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: Gylly Beach Cafe/Takeaway at Gyllyngvase Beach Cafe, Cliff Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on August 13
• Rated 4: Porthpean Beach Shak at Porthpean Beach Shop, Porthpean, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on July 19
• Rated 3: El Chapo Mexican Kitchen at 1b Beach Parade, Beach Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Wheelhouse at Wheel House, West Wharf, Mevagissey, St Austell; rated on September 3
• Rated 5: The St Tudy Inn at St Tudy, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on September 2
• Rated 5: The Lugger Inn at Fore Street, Polruan, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Harbour Tavern at Jetty Street, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on August 13
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Crumbles at Trevornick Holiday Park, Holywell Bay, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on September 3
• Rated 5: Swirls at Unit 1, Langholme, Atlantic Road, Tintagel; rated on September 2
• Rated 5: Sunny Thai Food at PL28; rated on August 30