New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Order at Court House Offices Magistrates Court And Offices, Tremorvah Wood Lane, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Open Door at Mustard Seed, The Open Door, 14 - 16 Wendron Street, Helston; rated on November 6
• Rated 5: Sea View Farm Shop at Higher Tynes Farm, St Teath, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on November 6
• Rated 5: The Galley at Pendennis Shipyard Ltd, Bridon Building Third Floor, Falmouth Docks, Falmouth; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Waterside Cafe at National Maritime Museum, Discovery Quay, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on November 1
• Rated 1: Fox's Revenge at Summercourt, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Course at Bowood Golf Club, Bowood Park, Lanteglos, Camelford; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: Sportsmans Arms Hotel at Sportsmans Arms, Lower Clicker Road, Menheniot, Liskeard; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: Steam Pipe Company Ltd at Frog & Bucket, South Petherwin, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on November 6
• Rated 5: The Cross Keys Inn at The Square, Cawsand, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on November 6
• Rated 5: The Standard Inn at 5 The Square, Gerrans, Portscatho, Truro; rated on October 17
• Rated 4: The New Inn Manaccan at The New Inn, Manaccan, Helston, Cornwall; rated on September 15
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Calstock Banquet at Calstock Village Hall, Calstock, Cornwall; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Coffee Pot Expresso at 5 White Hart Arcade, Broad Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Smugglers Fish And Chip Shop at The Smugglers Cafe, 1 Kynance Terrace, The Lizard, Helston; rated on November 3
• Rated 4: Dominos Pizza, Launceston at Unit 1, Douglas Business Park, Pennygillam Way, Pennygillam Industrial Estate; rated on October 20