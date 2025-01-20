New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Cafe Nero, Unit 1a, Creation Centre, Back Quay; rated on January 15
• Rated 5: Betty's at 19 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: Coast Coffee Bar & Bistro at Coast Coffee Bar, The Lizard, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: The Milk Barn Cafe at Lender Lane, Mullion, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: The Pier at Pier Cafe, Prince Of Wales Pier, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: The Barn Restaurant at National Trust, The Barn Restaurant, Cotehele House, St Dominick; rated on January 13
• Rated 5: Bango Kitchen at Unit B-C05 (K1) Bango Kitchen, The Buttermarket, Station Hill, Redruth; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Tesco Stores Limited, St Ives Road, Carbis Bay, St Ives; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Petty Fours Restaurant at 4 - 5 Old Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust at West Cornwall Hospital, St Clare Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Pizza Jockey's at Pizza Jockeys Ltd, 2 Market Strand, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Warrens Bakery Cafe Newquay Quintrell at Warrens Bakery Café, 4 Quintrell Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on January 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 2: The Paris Hotel at Paris Hotel, The Cove, Coverack, Helston; rated on December 19
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Moustache Jacks Street Burgers at 2 Bodmin Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Viraj Fusion Limited at Viraj Indian Cuisine, 50 Higher Bore Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: The Mermaid at 2 Princes Street, Bude, Cornwall; rated on January 10