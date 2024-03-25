New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Ganges at Ganges Tandoori Restaurant, St Clement Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Newlyn Filmhouse Ltd at 23 - 31 The Coombe, Newlyn, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: The Cornish Oven at Treswithian Road, Treswithian, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: Coast Cafe at Riviere Sands Holiday Park, Riviere Towans, Phillack, Hayle; rated on March 18
• Rated 5: Cubs at 8 Duke Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on March 18
• Rated 5: The Bluff Inn at The Bluff, 19 Riviere Towans, Phillack, Hayle; rated on March 18
• Rated 4: Geek Retreat at Save The Children Fund, The Leats, Truro, Cornwall; rated on February 18
• Rated 2: The Welloe at Sydney Cove, Praa Sands, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Halsetown Inn at Halsetown, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Ring O Bells Kitchen at 3 Bank Street, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on March 21
Takeaways
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Heamoor Chip Shop Limited at Heamoor Chip Shop, Rock Terrace, Heamoor, Penzance; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: The Slipway at Slipway Snack Bar, The Wharf, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: Cooks Fish And Chips at Riviere Sands Holiday Park, Riviere Towans, Phillack, Hayle; rated on March 18
• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Riviere Sands Holiday Park, Riviere Towans, Phillack, Hayle; rated on March 18
• Rated 5: Chilli Chinese Takeaway at Chilli Chinese Takeway, 17a Penpol Terrace, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on March 14
• Rated 5: Eastern Empire at 17 Commercial Road, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on March 14