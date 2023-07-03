New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Blue Chip Fish And Chips at J Holman Fish And Chips, 30a Fore Street, Callington, Cornwall; rated on June 29
• Rated 5: Atlantic Bays Holiday Park at St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Harlyn Sands Holiday Park at Harlyn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Camel Creek Ltd at Restaurant, Camel Creek Adventure Park, St Issey, Wadebridge; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 3, Burley Court, Pillmere Drive, Saltash; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Wills At Wadebridge at Route 39, 6 Eddystone Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Farm And Fort at Treen, St Levan, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: Kathmandu Palace at First Floor, 19 Old Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 22
• Rated 4: Caffe Nero at Cafe Nero, 27b Boscawen Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on April 18
• Rated 1: Springfelds Fun Park at Springfields Pony Centre & Fun Park, Ruthvoes, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on April 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Ring O Bells at Ring O' Bells, Churchtown, St Issey, Wadebridge; rated on June 29
• Rated 5: Paul Cricket Club at Hutchens Park Playing Field, Paul, Cornwall; rated on June 28
• Rated 4: The Venue Bar at Newquay View Resort, Trevelgue Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 7
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Yvette's Pantry at Unit 2, Chy A Gweal, St Ives Road, Carbis Bay; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Dominos at Dominos Pizza, Waterloo, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 6