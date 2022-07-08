Food hygiene ratings handed to 15 Cornwall establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Porthallow Beach Cafe at Porthallow, St Keverne, Helston, Cornwall; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Pucelli's Restaurant at Pucellis, Market Strand, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Springtide at Charlestown Road, Charlestown, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Tamar Valley Garden Nursery at Calstock Road, Gunnislake, Cornwall; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: The Angry Anchovy at 10 New Road, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: The Five Pilchards Inn at Five Pilchards, Porthallow, St Keverne, Helston; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Mora Cafe at Kennack Sands Beach Cafe, Kennack Sands, Kuggar, Ruan Minor; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Bait Shed at Portreath Harbour, Beach Road, Portreath, Cornwall; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: Cornish Lavender at Great Carnbargus Farm, Carnbargus, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: The Watermargin at 2 Gover Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: New China Palace at Peterville, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on March 16

• Rated 2: Roots Lounge Bude at Unit C, 1 Princes Street, Bude, Cornwall; rated on June 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Golden Lion at Golden Lion, 13 Fore Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on July 4

• Rated 3: Carpenters Arms at The Carpenters Arms, Lower Metherell, Callington, Cornwall; rated on June 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: