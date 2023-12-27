New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Latte at Cornish Market World, Par Moor Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on December 20
• Rated 5: East Taphouse Parkinson's Drop-in at Tea Room, East Taphouse Community Hall, Salts Meadow, East Taphouse; rated on December 20
• Rated 5: Swanpool Beach Cafe at Elemental Swanpool Beach, Swanpool Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 20
• Rated 5: Trinity Cafe at 3 Market Street, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on December 19
• Rated 5: Camborne Conservative Club at Parc Bracket, 2 Tehidy Road, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on December 18
• Rated 5: The Bookshop In Helston at 77 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on December 15
• Rated 5: Kota Kai at 4 - 6 Celtic House, Harbour Head, Porthleven, Helston; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: Amelies @ The Smokehouse at Amelies, The Smoke House, Mount Pleasant Road, Porthleven; rated on October 16
• Rated 4: Asian Bowls at Asian Bowls Restaurant And Takeaway, 3b Brunel Heights, Fore Street, Saltash; rated on December 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Royal Cornwall Yacht Club at Dunstanville Terrace, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 20
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Grill at Cornish Market World, Par Moor Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on December 20