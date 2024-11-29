New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Carn Brea Castle Restaurant, at Carn Brea Castle, Carn Lane, Carnkie, Redruth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 7.
And Open Doors Community Hub, at Mustard Seed Church, 1 - 3 Launceston Road, Callington, Cornwall was given a score of three on November 7.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,615 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,321 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.