New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Golden Guinea Cafe, at The Golden Guinea Restaurant, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 22.
And Trewidland Primary School, at Trewidland Community Primary School, Trewidland, St Keyne, Liskeard was also given a score of four on October 22.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,609 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,313 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.