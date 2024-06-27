New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Trethorne Golf Club, at Kennards House, Launceston, Cornwall was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5.
And Spires, at Allen, Truro College, College Road, Gloweth was given a score of two on June 5.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,575 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,278 (81%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.