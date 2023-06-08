New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Old Cellar, at The Old Cellars Restaurant, Cadgwith, Ruan Minor, Helston was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 17.
And Shallikabooky, at Pendower Beach House Hotel, Rocky Lane, Ruan High Lanes, Truro was given a score of two on May 17.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,561 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,267 (81%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.