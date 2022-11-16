Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Wednesday 16th November 2022 10:11 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Bugle Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bugle Inn, 57 - 59 Fore Street, Bugle, St Austell was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 25.
And Peking Garden, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at New Peking Garden, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe was given a score of two on October 25.