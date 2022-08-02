Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Patrick Jack  
Tuesday 2nd August 2022 7:41 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )

The Smugglers Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Carloggas, St Mawgan, Newquay, Cornwall was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 11.

And Cornwall Flying Club Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cornwall Flying Club Ltd, Cardinham, Bodmin, Cornwall was given a score of four on July 11.

