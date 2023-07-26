New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Tiny TJ's at Tiny Tjs, Trenant Steading Touring Park, St Minver, Wadebridge; rated on July 4
• Rated 3: Indian Queen at Queen & Railway Inn, St Columb Road, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on July 4
• Rated 3: The Raj Bar & Restaurant at The Raj Bar, Eddystone Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 4
It means that of Cornwall's 1,593 similar establishments with ratings, 1,289 (81%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.