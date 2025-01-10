New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: New Yard Restaurant Ltd at New Yard Restaurant, Trelowarren Estate, Mawgan, Helston; rated on December 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: The Paris Hotel at Paris Hotel, The Cove, Coverack, Helston; rated on December 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 1: New Torpoint Grill at 47 Fore Street, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on December 19