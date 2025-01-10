New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: New Yard Restaurant Ltd at New Yard Restaurant, Trelowarren Estate, Mawgan, Helston; rated on December 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 1: The Paris Hotel at Paris Hotel, The Cove, Coverack, Helston; rated on December 19
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: