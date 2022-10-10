Food hygiene ratings given to six Cornwall establishments
Subscribe newsletter
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Gilmores Mexican Kitchen at Gilmours, The Takeaway, Novelty Golf Course And Cafe, Tower Road; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: The Atlantic at Atlantic Cafe Bar, Sea Front, Portreath, Redruth; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: The Olive Tree at The Lower Wharf Centre, The Wharf, Bude, Cornwall; rated on September 29
• Rated 4: The Bay Cafe at 21 Gover Lane, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on September 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Old Ship at The Old Ship Inn, Garrett Street, Cawsand, Torpoint; rated on October 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Hayle Kebab House at 7 - 9 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on October 6