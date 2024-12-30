New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ka Boom Steak And Fish at Helston Meadery Ltd, Restaurant, 17 Wendron Street, Helston; rated on December 19

• Rated 5: The Terrace at Pizza Patio, 35 Commercial Road, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on December 12

• Rated 2: Tallo at Sea Space, Watergate Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on December 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Fives Cyderhouse at Five Degrees West, 7 Grove Place, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 17

• Rated 5: St Agnes Hotel at 11 Churchtown, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on October 17

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bakedpz at 5 Albert Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on December 19

• Rated 5: Frasers Fish And Chips at Frasers, The Old Turnpike Dairy, Godolphin Road, Helston; rated on December 17

• Rated 5: Nice Baps at Three Holes Cross, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on December 17

• Rated 3: Habaneros Burrito Bar at 2 Quay Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 5