New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Ka Boom Steak And Fish at Helston Meadery Ltd, Restaurant, 17 Wendron Street, Helston; rated on December 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Fives Cyderhouse at Five Degrees West, 7 Grove Place, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 17
• Rated 5: St Agnes Hotel at 11 Churchtown, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on October 17
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Bakedpz at 5 Albert Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on December 19
• Rated 5: Frasers Fish And Chips at Frasers, The Old Turnpike Dairy, Godolphin Road, Helston; rated on December 17
• Rated 3: Habaneros Burrito Bar at 2 Quay Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 5