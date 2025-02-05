New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: J H Catering Cornwall at Jh Catering Cornwall, Truro Golf Club, Treliske Lane, Truro; rated on January 14
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Spice at 6 Porthpean Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 14
• Rated 4: St Austell Pizza And Kebab House at 41 High Cross Street, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 14