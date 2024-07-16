New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Mussel Shoals at Harbour Head, Porthleven, Cornwall; rated on June 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Ye Olde Grog And Ale House at Riverside Leather, Quay Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on June 24
• Rated 2: Farmers Arms at The Farmers Arms, Church Street, St Columb Minor, Newquay; rated on June 24