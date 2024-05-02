New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Palm Tree Bistro at Trevena Cross Nurseries And Garden Centre, Trevena Cross, Breage, Helston; rated on April 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Copley Arms at Copley Arms, Church Hill, Hessenford, Torpoint; rated on April 10