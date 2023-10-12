New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Three Little Birds Cafe at 2 Falmouth Business Park, Bickland Water Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on September 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: St Austell Football & Social Club at Afc St Austell Ltd Clubhouse, Poltair Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on September 20