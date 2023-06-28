New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Dive Project Cornwall CIC at Porthkerris Cove, Porthkerris, St Keverne, Helston; rated on June 6
• Rated 1: Amity Tandoori at Amity Tandoori Cuisine, 5 Higher Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on June 6
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Blue Fish Bar \ Coasta Coffee at Blue Fish Bar And Coasta Coffee, Mawgan Porth Hill, Mawgan Porth, Newquay; rated on June 6