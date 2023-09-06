New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Dynasty at Dynasty Chinese Restaurant, Perranuthnoe, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on August 15
• Rated 4: Harbour View Cafe at Mount Pleasant House, Mount Pleasant Road, Porthleven, Cornwall; rated on August 15
• Rated 4: Polgoon Vineyard And Orchard Shop And Cafe at Retail Shop And Cafe, Polgoon Farm, Rosehill, Penzance; rated on August 15
• Rated 4: The Old Pasty House at Leeward Lounge, Lansallos Street, Polperro, Looe; rated on August 15
It means that of Cornwall's 1,610 similar establishments with ratings, 1,291 (80%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.