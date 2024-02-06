New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Falmouth Academy at Falmouth Community School, Trescobeas Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 15
• Rated 4: Mine at 4 - 6 Old Brewery Yard, High Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 15
• Rated 4: The Centre Of Pendeen at Centre Of Pendeen Restaurant, Centre Of Pendeen, Pendeen, Penzance; rated on January 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: The Chintz at Old Brewery Yard, High Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 15
• Rated 4: The Commercial Hotel at Commercial Hotel, Market Square, St Just, Penzance; rated on January 15