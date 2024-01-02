New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Espressini at Expressini Coffee, 37 - 39 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 11
• Rated 4: Ukrainian Soul Food at 12 Market Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 11
• Rated 4: Idless Meat Company (Cows And Sows) at Higher Lamerton Farm, Idless, Truro, Cornwall; rated on December 8
• Rated 4: The Coffee Pot at 6 Morwenna Terrace, Belle Vue, Bude, Cornwall; rated on December 8
• Rated 4: Tintagel Social Hall Committee at Tintagel Social Hall, Bossiney Road, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on December 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Ship Inn at Gonvena Hill, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on December 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: