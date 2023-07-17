New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 18 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Flo's Kitchen Polzeath at 2 St Enedoc House, Rock, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Helston Community Hospital at Meneage Road, Helston, Cornwall; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Kabyn at Unit 1, The Nova Centre, 13 - 14 Upton Towans, Hayle; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Paulines Creamery at Paulines Cafe, 20 Bank Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Yummy Tummy at 3a Cross Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Cornish Food Hub - Helford River Sailing Club at Helford River Sailing Club, Helford, Helston, Cornwall; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: Polperro Methodist Church at Fore Street, Polperro, Looe, Cornwall; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: The Wheelhouse at The Wheelhouse Galley, Quay Road, Polperro, Looe; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: No 1 Cubs Ltd at The Hangar, Aerohub Business Park, St Mawgan, Newquay; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: The Mariners Public House at The Mariners, Rock Road, Rock, Wadebridge; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: The Coffee Bean at 32 Coinagehall Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: Zafiros at 3 New Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: 108 Coffee House at 109 Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: The Chilled Fox at 81 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Lakeside Cabin Cafe at Nance, Trink, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 26
• Rated 4: Keep Audio Co Ltd at 25b Broad Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on June 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Port William at Trebarwith Strand, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Wax at Tregurrian Hill, Watergate Bay, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Holmbush Inn at 101 Holmbush Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: Coinage Hall - Wetherspoons at Jd Wetherspoon Plc, The Coinage Hall, 9 - 11 Coinagehall Street, Helston; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: Molesworth Arms at Molesworth Arms Hotel, 38 Molesworth Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 3
• Rated 4: Masons Arms at 9 - 11 Market Place, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on June 23
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Morris Pasties Newquay at 3 Gover Lane, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: Top Shop Chippy at Topshop Fish And Chips, 39 Clarence Road, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: Zinns Coffee And Cake at Zinns Coffee & Cake, Ground Floor, 5 Fore Street, Torpoint; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: The Sandwich Bar (Looe) Limited at The Sandwich Bar, Buller Quay, Quay Street, East Looe; rated on June 30
• Rated 4: Mexi Kernow at Tregath Business Park, Station Road, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on June 23