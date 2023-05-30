New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 28 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 17 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Fat Gaz Grill And Bbq at Gaz Monkey Grill, Pool Market, Station Road, Pool; rated on May 25
• Rated 5: Mullion Kingfishers at TR12; rated on May 24
• Rated 5: Sun Haven at Sun Haven Holiday Park, Mawgan Porth, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on May 24
• Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at The Range Coffee Shop At Unit 2, Stadium Retail Park, Par Moor Road, St Austell; rated on May 24
• Rated 5: Arch Cafe at Kresen Kernow, Little Vauxhall, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Mackerel Sky Seafood Bar at New Road, Newlyn, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Pebbles Cafe And Crafts at Post Office, East Portholland, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: The Granary at 34 Molesworth Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Summink Different at Trerieve Estate, Downderry, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: Sunset Bar And Eatery at Newperran Holiday Park, Hendra Croft, Rejerrah, Newquay; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: The Loft Restaurant at Norway Lane, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: Kennack Sands Beach Cafe at Kennack Sands, Kuggar, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on May 16
• Rated 4: Harbour View at 24 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 5
• Rated 4: Fives Cyderhouse at Five Degrees West, 7 Grove Place, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on April 19
• Rated 2: Kelly's Of Looe at Kellys Fish And Chip Shop, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on April 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Old Plough Inn at Church Road, Shortlanesend, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 24
• Rated 5: Paul Cricket Club at Hutchens Park Playing Field, Paul, Cornwall; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: The Crooked Inn at Crooked Inn, Trematon, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: St Mabyn Inn at Church Town, St Mabyn, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: The Cadgwith Cove Inn at Cadgwith Cove Inn, Cadgwith, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Harbour Inn at The Harbour Inn, Commercial Road, Porthleven, Helston; rated on May 10
• Rated 4: The Fountain Inn at Newbridge, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 5
• Rated 3: The Godolphin at Godolphin Arms, West End, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on May 5
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza King Kebab at 33 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Golden Dragon at 11 Old Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 10
• Rated 1: Perranporth Pizza at Perranporth Kebab, 6 St Pirans Parade, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on March 23