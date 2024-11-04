New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Mussel Company Ltd at The Mussel Shoal, 2 South Quay Hill, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Bengal Balti at Bengal Balti Cuisine, 2 Cross Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: Lee House at Lee House Ltd, Four Oceans, 109 Trelowarren Street, Camborne; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: Rollers Roller Rink at Rollers Roller Disco Ltd, Unit 14, Pool Industrial Estate, Druids Road; rated on October 28
• Rated 5: Barrow Boys at Barrow Boys Beach Bakery, Towan Promenade, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: The Cornish Oven Ltd at 30 - 32 Bank Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 3a, West Truro Retail Park, Threemilestone, Truro; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Kehelland Village School at Kehelland, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Noughts And Crosses at Noughts & Crosses, Lansallos Street, Polperro, Looe; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: The Longstore Lemon Street at 62 Lemon Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Nalu Coffee House at Unit 7, Morfa Hall, Cliff Road, Newquay; rated on October 22
• Rated 5: The Old Cellars Restaurant at Cadgwith, Ruan Minor, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 21
• Rated 3: Stepping Stones at Polmorla Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on October 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Harbour House at The Seven Stars Inn, 3 Trefusis Road, Flushing, Falmouth; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Tricky's at Trickys, Tolgus, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: The Lifeboat Inn at Lifeboat Inn, Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Central Inn at 11 Central Square, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Holywell Beach Bar at Camp Road, Holywell Bay, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 22
Takeaways
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Pizza Shop Home Of Ape Pizza at Trewins Lock Up, Kilkhampton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Hayle Kebab House at 7 - 9 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: Towan Beach Fish And Chips at Towan Promenade, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Gordys Fish And Chips at The Chippy, 2 The Square, Praze A Beeble, Camborne; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Kath's Plaice at Kaths Plaice, 30 Church Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 24
• Rated 3: Funky's Takeaway at Funkys Takeaway, 21 The Strand, Bude, Cornwall; rated on September 4