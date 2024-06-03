New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Gwealan Tops Adventure Playground at Adventure Playground, Former Gweal A Top Infant School, School Lane, Redruth; rated on May 29
• Rated 5: Salty Bay Pizza at Unit 4, St Austell Business Park, Carclaze, St Austell; rated on May 29
• Rated 5: Warrens Bakery Limited at Warrens Bakery, 10 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 29
• Rated 5: Bellini's at Wills At Wadebridge, 6 Eddystone Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on May 28
• Rated 5: Grigg's Restaurant at M A Grigg Ltd, Cafe And Restaurant, Pendennis, Lower Sticker; rated on May 28
• Rated 5: Kernow Grub Hub at Unit 1f, Course View, Kennards House, Launceston; rated on May 28
• Rated 5: Aggie Beach Cafe at The Quay, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Cornwall Footballgolf at Cornwall Football Golf, Tregrehan Mills, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: St Ives Holiday Village at John Fowler Holidays, St Ives Holiday Village, Lelant, St Ives; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Birdies Bistro at Birdies, Griggs Quay, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Kona at Maritime House, Discovery Quay, Falmouth; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: The Windjammer Cafe & Bar/Smoked Original BBQ at Boat Park, Grove Place, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 15
• Rated 4: Red Panda at Units 13-15, Pannier Market, Fore Street, Callington; rated on May 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Rashleigh Arms Hotel at Rashleigh Arms, Quay Road, Charlestown, St Austell; rated on May 28
• Rated 5: The Wootons Inn at The Wootons Country Hotel, Atlantic Road, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on May 28
Takeaways
Plus eight ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Atlantic Forge at Lender Lane, Mullion, Helston, Cornwall; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Clive's Cats Cartoons at Bowden House, Buller Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: MELT at Treyarnon Bay Caravan Park, Treyarnon Bay, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Shanaz at Shanaz Restaurant, 1 Edward Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Fortune Palace at 85 St Stephens Road, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Victoria Indian To Go at 67 Victoria Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 23
• Rated 4: The Ice Cream Hut at Mobile Food Unit Storage, Penmenner Road, The Lizard, Helston; rated on May 10
• Rated 4: Taste Of India at 23 - 25 High Cross Street, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on December 20