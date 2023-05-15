New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Barnaby's at Barnabys At The Vineyard, Trevibban Mill, St Issey, Wadebridge; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Trelawney Garden Centre Carriages Restaurant at Trelawney Garden Centre, Sladesbridge, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: Hurlers Halt at Minions, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: The Tea Shed at Carnglaze Caverns, St Neot, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee at Starbucks, Chiverton Cross, Blackwater, Truro; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: The Salty Dog Cafe at Unit 17, Gallows Park, Millbrook, Torpoint; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: The Brew House at Harbour Head, Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall; rated on April 6
• Rated 5: Denaro's at Fowey Gallants Sailing Club, Amity Court, North Street, Fowey; rated on March 23
• Rated 4: The Wild Hop at St Minver Cricket Club, Menefreda Way, St Minver, Wadebridge; rated on April 21
• Rated 4: Walkers Restaurants at Walkers Fish Restuarant, 10 Old Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on April 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Poldark Inn at The Poldark Inn, Treligga Downs, Delabole, Cornwall; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: Manor House Inn at Rilla Mill, Callington, Cornwall; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: The Crows Nest at The Crows Nest Inn, Crows Nest, Darite, Liskeard; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Ship Inn at Portloe, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 5
• Rated 4: St Gluvias Cricket Club at Kernick Road, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on April 21
• Rated 3: The Ship Inn at The Ship Inn Hotel, Trafalgar Square, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on January 30
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Philps Pasties at Horse And Jockey Bakery, 41 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: Cone Zone at Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: Ferdis Burger Bar at Flambards Theme Park, Clodgey Lane, Helston, Cornwall; rated on May 3
• Rated 4: Ali Baba at 71 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on April 4