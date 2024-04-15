New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 19 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bodmin & Wenford Railway at Bodmin And Wenford Railway, Harleigh Road, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on April 11
• Rated 5: Bodmin Holiday Park at Lanivet, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on April 11
• Rated 5: Mad Hatter's Tea Rooms And Wonderland at Mad Hatters Tea Rooms, 77 Fore Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on April 11
• Rated 5: Trerise Farm Shop And Cafe at Trerise Farm, Ruan Minor, Helston, Cornwall; rated on April 11
• Rated 5: Ben's Plaice at 1 Barbican Parade, Barbican Road, East Looe, Looe; rated on April 10
• Rated 5: Chequered Flag at Chequered Flag (Sw), Plymouth Road, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on April 10
• Rated 5: The Guard House Cafe at The Guard House Café, Maker Heights, Cawsand, Torpoint; rated on April 10
• Rated 5: Beckoffi at Tregony Gallery, 58 Fore Street, Tregony, Truro; rated on April 9
• Rated 5: Chimichangas at The Regent Square, The Square, The Lizard, Helston; rated on April 9
• Rated 5: St Ives Bay Holiday Park at 73 Loggans Road, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on April 9
• Rated 5: Growing Links at Growing Links Cic, The Community Garden, Posses Lane, Gulval; rated on April 8
• Rated 5: Archie Browns at Bread Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on April 5
• Rated 5: The Chapel Cafe at Chapel Cafe, Port Isaac Pottery, Roscarrock Hill, Port Isaac; rated on April 5
• Rated 5: Trevarrian Holiday Park at Trevarrian, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 5
• Rated 5: The Upper Deck at Park House, 4 Fish Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on April 4
• Rated 5: Fistral Beach Bar at International Surfing Centre, Headland Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 26
• Rated 4: Dynasty at Dynasty Chinese Restaurant, Perranuthnoe, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on March 14
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Growing Links CIC at 1 Guildhall Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on April 8