New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Antony House at The National Trust, Antony House, Ferry Lane, Wilcove; rated on May 4
• Rated 5: Pendennis Castle Cafe at Cafe, Pendennis Castle, Castle Drive, Falmouth; rated on May 4
• Rated 5: Whitsand Bay Golf Club at Golf Club, Whitsand Bay Hotel, Finnygook Lane, Portwrinkle; rated on May 4
• Rated 5: Flambards Village Cafe at Village Cafe, Flambards Theme Park, Clodgey Lane, Helston; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Heritage Centre Coffee Shop at The Old Sardine Factory, Quay Road, West Looe, Cornwall; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: The Engine House at Engine House Tea Rooms, Compton Park, Florence Road, Callington; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Tesco Stores Limited, St Ives Road, Carbis Bay, St Ives; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Dobbies Garden Centre at Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd, Dobbies Garden Centre, Nut Lane, Lelant; rated on April 24
• Rated 0: Tiggys Tea Room at Tiggys Tea Room At Screech Owl Sanctuary, Trewin Farm, Goss Moor, St Columb; rated on April 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Finnygook Inn at Finnygook Inn, Crafthole, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on May 4
• Rated 5: Salutation Inn at The Salutation Inn, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: The Treleigh Arms at Treleigh, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: The Badger Inn at Fore Street, Lelant, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on April 26
• Rated 2: The White Hart Hotel at White Hart Hotel, 10 Foundry Square, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on April 17
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Ferdis Indoor Play at Flambards Theme Park, Clodgey Lane, Helston, Cornwall; rated on May 3