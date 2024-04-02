New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dairyland Farm Park at Dairyland, Summercourt, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: Sennen Cove Cafe at Little Bo Cafe, Sennen Cove, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on March 26
• Rated 3: Foreign Muck at 137 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on March 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Callywith at Forth A Hellier, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on March 25
• Rated 5: Praa Sands Holiday Park at Bar Restaurant And Leisure Centre, Praa Sands Holiday Park, Praa Sands, Penzance; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: The Globe And Ale House at Globe Ale House, Queen Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: The London Inn at London Inn, 75 Causewayhead, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 4: The Trelowarren Arms at Trewen Road, Budock Water, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on March 7
• Rated 3: Kings Arms at The Kings Arms, 5 Market Square, St Just, Penzance; rated on March 8
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza, Dennison Road, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on March 25
• Rated 3: Asian Wok at Vinos Pizzeria And Kebabbs, 58 Fore Street, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on February 23