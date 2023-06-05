New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Salt Kitchen/Bar at Salt Kitchen And Bar, Whites Warehouse, 25 Foundry Square, Hayle; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: K A Penstowe Limited at Penstowe Manor, Penstowe Park, Kilkhampton, Bude; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Outlaw's Fish Kitchen at 1 Middle Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Sunshine Cafe & Yoga Ltd at The Jp Building, Hill Head, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Dark Pony Coffee Roaster Ltd at 6 The Moor, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 24
• Rated 5: North Street Kitchen at 55 North Street, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on May 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Mylor Yacht Club at Mylor Yacht Harbour, Mylor Churchtown, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 26
• Rated 4: The Harbour Moon at Harbour Moon Inn, Quay Road, West Looe, Looe; rated on May 12
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Scoops at Lizard Point Holiday Park, Penhale, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: Street Eats at Lizard Point Holiday Park, Penhale, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: The Aussie Smoker at Viaduct Works, Frog Hill, Ponsanooth, Cornwall; rated on May 17
• Rated 4: Roche Star Kebab at 13 Edgcumbe Road, Roche, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 12