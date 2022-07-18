Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Cornwall establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Rec Team Room at The Wharf, Bude, Cornwall; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Gunwalloe Cafe at Winnianton Farm, Gunwalloe, Helston, Cornwall; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Counthouse Cafe at Geevor Tin Mine, Boscaswell, Pendeen, Penzance; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Porthminster Kitchen at Ocean Grill, Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Host St Ives at Tregenna Hill, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 28

• Rated 3: Four Seasons Tea Rooms at 1 Market Place, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on June 24

• Rated 1: Terraza at Unit 2, The Ark, 1 East Street, Newquay; rated on June 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Inn On The Shore at Downderry, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: The Copper Coast at Gas Lane, Tolvaddon, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on July 7

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Hong Kong Island at 1a Market Place, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on July 11

• Rated 4: The Hangout at Watergate Bay Car Park, Tregurrian Hill, Watergate Bay, Newquay; rated on June 21