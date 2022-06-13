Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Cornwall establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Poolside Cafe Saltash at Saltash Leisure Centre, Plougastel Drive, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: BABU at Unit C16, Prow Park, Treloggan Industrial Estate, Newquay; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Loe Beach Cafe at The Tea House, Loe Beach, Feock, Truro; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: The Cornish Lunch Box at Solar Technology Uk Ltd, Saw 12, Prow Park, Treloggan Industrial Estate; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Prawn On The Lawn at 11 Duke Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Lanson Kebab House at 4a Market Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Bornefit at Carters Polythene, Station Road, Pool, Redruth; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: Ragamuffins Cafe at 59 Church Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 27

• Rated 4: Bodega 18 at 46 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 20

• Rated 3: House Of Chaplin at 2 Morwenna Terrace, Belle Vue, Bude, Cornwall; rated on May 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Mariners at The Cutty Sark, 4 Grove Place, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on June 6

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: