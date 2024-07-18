A second comprehensive guide to Cornish villages has been published by author Sandra Srivastava.
Cornish Villages Volume 2 is a guide for holidaymakers and local people in Cornwall to make planning trips easy. In her first volume, Sandra explores a variety of delightful villages, ensuring that, wherever people may be in Cornwall, there are easily accessible places to visit.
This second volume is filled with information on beautiful Cornish villages, with accompanying photographs. Each chapter provides a section on places to see nearby, so every adventure can last a day or more, from coastal walks to beaches and towns.
Sandra, who lives in Cornwall and holds a Master of Arts degree in Cornish Studies, explains: “There are so many beautiful and fascinating Cornish villages that it is impossible to pick out just a few for a single volume.
“There are huge numbers of books on Cornwall, but surprisingly few specifically on its villages. The books are intended to provide a brief introduction to some of the best places to visit in Cornwall, whether you live there or are visiting.”
Sandra has had travel articles published in print and online. She also writes fiction including several prize-winning short stories.
To purchase the book, visit: www.amazon.co.uk/Cornish-Villages-2-Sandra-Srivastava/dp/1835740006