FLOODING of the line has caused disruption between Liskeard and Looe.
Great Western Railway (GWR) has confirmed that it expects its services to resume with the 09.36 from Liskeard to Looe, calling at St Keyne Wishing Well Halt, Causeland, Sandplace and Looe.
A spokesperson for Great Western Railway said: “Following flooding between Liskeard and Looe all lines will be reopened shortly.
“Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal. Disruption is expected until 09:45 09/04.
“Following flood water affecting the Liskeard to Looe line, we are pleased to report the line will reopen shortly, with the first departure for Looe expected to be the 09:36 from Liskeard.
“Bus ticket acceptance with Go Cornall route 73 will remain in place for now, to assist customers caught up with the earlier disruption.
“Go Cornwall Bus route 73: Liskeard (Station), St Keyne (Community Centre), Sandplace (Station), Looe (Station) are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.”