THE Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for areas across Cornwall, telling residents to ‘act now’.
The red flood warning issued by the organisation explains that ‘flooding is expected’ this morning (Monday, February 12).
Locations at risk include Fore Street, Town Quay and Albert Quay at Fowey, Quay Street and Recreation ground at Lostwithiel, Polperro Harbour, Quay Road and The Quay at Looe.
A spokesperson from the Environment Agency (EA) explained: “High water at Plymouth is at 07.27 on Monday morning. Times of high water will vary along the coast.
“A significant high spring tide is expected due to low-pressure and will be accompanied by Force four north-westerly winds and wave heights exceeding one metre. This could result in significant overtopping of low-lying land and quaysides, and property flooding possible one to two hours either side of high tide. Expect tides to be around 230mm higher than predicted due to weather conditions.
“Take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather conditions. “
EA explain that there are several actions which can be taken in the event of a flood warning, these include:
Move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so
Move family and pets to safety
Move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings
Turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water
If you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now