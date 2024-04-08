THERE is currently nine flood warnings in place across Cornwall following heavy rain and stormy weather.
High tides in some areas are expected to be 300mm or more higher than predicted due to weather conditions.
Flood warnings have been issued to:
- North Cornwall coast at Bude – Flooding is expected for Bude during the high tide tomorrow morning (April 9). Gale force eight north westerly winds and offshore wave heights of up to five meters are forecast. Areas forecast to be affected include The Strand, Bencoolen Road, The Crescent, The Parkhouse Centre, Recreation ground and adjacent car parks.
- North Cornwall coast from Chapel Porth to The Rumps excluding the tidal River Camel – Flooding is expected on the high tide which is set to take place at 6.29am tomorrow (April 9). Tides are expected to be up to 300mm higher than predicted due to weather conditions. Locations particularly at risk include Perranporth, Newquay Harbour and Mawgan Porth.
- North Cornwall coast from Lands End to Chapel Porth – Flooding is expected on the high tide at 6.18am tomorrow morning. Locations particularly at risk include St Ives Harbour, Portreath Harbour and The Causeway at Hayle. The tidal gates at Copperhouse Pool Hayle have been closed.
- North Cornwall Coast from The Rumps to Hartland Point excluding Bude – Flood warning area includes The Rumps to Hartland Point including Port Quinn, Port Isaac, Port Gaverne, Flexbury, Widmouth Bay, Trebarwith Strand and Boscastle.
- South Cornwall coast at Mounts Bay, seafront properties – Flooding is expected on the high tide today (April 8) at 5.30pm at Newlyn and the morning of Tuesday (April 9) at 5.50am. Flood warning area includes the Lifeboat Station, Foster-Bolitho Gardens, St Marys Primary School, Queens Street car park, Jubilee Pool, The Quay, Ross Bridge, the railway track at Chyandour Cliff, the A30 and B3311 at Ponsandane Bridge.
- South Cornwall Coast from Gribbin Head to Rame Head – Flooding is expected for Fowey, Looe and Seaton over the high tide on the evening of April 8. High water at Plymouth is at 6.32pm tonight. Locations particularly at risk include Fore Street, Town Quay, Albert Quay and Caffa Mill Car park at Fowey, Quay Street and Recreation ground at Lostwithiel, Polperro Harbour, Quay Road and The Quay at Looe and the B3247 at Seaton.
- South Cornwall coast from Lands End to Lizard Point excluding Mounts Bay – Flooding is expected on the high tide at 5.30pm tonight and 5.50am tomorrow morning. Locations particularly at risk include Mousehole, Praa Sands and Porthleven.
- South Cornwall coast from Lizard Point to Gribbin Head excluding Truro City – Force seven southerly winds will switch to northerly this evening on the high tide. Expected tides are thought to be 550mm higher than normal. Flood warning area includes; Lizard Point to Gribbin Head including the tidal rivers Helford and Fal, Mawnan Smith, Falmouth, Penryn, Flushing, Mylor, Calenick, Tresillian, St Mawes, Ruan Lanihorne, Portscatho, Portloe, Portholland, Mevagissey and Par.
- Tidal River Camel excluding Wadebridge and Chapel Amble – Flood warning areas include low lying areas on the tidal River Camel including Padstow, Rock, Sladesbridge and the A389.