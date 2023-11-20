Residents of Kingsand a Cawsand gathered in Maker with Rame village hall on Saturday, November 18, for the Christmas lights switch on.
Villagers turned out in force to support the local event — children from the villages paraded up from Cawsand Square before the official switch on at 7pm by seven-year-old Hugo and three-year-old Esmae whose lucky tickets were picked before the ceremony.
Residents were entertained by local hand bell ringers as they entered the hall and then enjoyed mince pies with mulled wine for the adults.
A spokesperson said: “The mulled wine using 36 bottles of red wine and three bottles of brandy is made from a secret infusion, the recipe for which was handed down to Stephen and Pam Michael over 20 years ago from Sir John Grey and is kept locked away in the safe!”
Everyone enjoyed carol singing, and were later entertained by an impromptu choir of children from the villages.
The event is provided free of charge by the hall committee as a thank you to the villagers’ for their support throughout the year.