POLICE are seeking information following a suspected arson attack following a container fire at Chapel Field in Saltash.
Firefighters from the town were called to the incident at 16.07pm on Tuesday and used hoses and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
The container is the property of Saltash Cricket Club and is home to equipment, machinery and materials used for matches involving their adult and youth teams.
A club spokesman said: “Not the start we wanted to 2025!
“Unfortunately at 16.07pm, our friends at Saltash Fire Station were called to attend a suspected arson at Chapel Field, involving our container which houses a lot of our club equipment.
“This equipment is vital to maintain the ground, which has kept the outfield in a lovely condition for all the community to use in the summer, but also our match-day necessities needed to play cricket.
“For a community club like ourselves, who have worked incredibly hard to build up this array of equipment for adult and youth cricket, this is devastating to see.”
Anyone with any information relation to the suspected arson, they are asked to call 101 stating crime reference number 50250001231.