WOULD you like to know about your ancestors – the kinds of houses they lived in, where they worked and what kind of lives they led? Are you interested in what life was like in your town or village long before you were born?
A Family and Local History Day at Liskeard’s Public Hall will be the chance to find out how to get the answers to these questions and more.
Hosted by the South East Cornwall Museums Forum, the event will be attended by almost 20 local organisations including the Cornwall Family History Society, Torpoint Archives, Callington Heritage Centre, Liskeard Old Cornwall Society, and the Old Guildhall and Gaol in Looe.
Many experts will be on hand to explain about the resources they hold, and how to access the archives that will help you uncover your family tree or other historical information you may be interested in.
The event on Saturday, June 17, runs from 10am to 3pm and is free to enter.
For more information call 01752 847800.