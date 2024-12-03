TOP names and rising stars in Cornwall’s food, drink, farming and fishing sectors have been announced as contenders for an all-new range of awards.
The Great Cornish Food Awards are set to take place on Thursday February 6, 2025, at Nancarrow Farm near Truro.
Announcing the shortlists, organisers Great Cornish Food say they are delighted by the range and number of entrants for an event designed to celebrate standard bearers right across the industries.
Finalists in Fishing for the Future are:
Beryl M
Island Fish
Cornish Sardine Management Association
Finalists in Farming for the Future are:
Treway Farm
Riviera Produce
St Ewe Eggs
St Martin’s Vineyard
Finalists in Food for the Future are:
Soul Farm
Origin Coffee
St Martin’s Vineyard
The Raising the Bar Award recognises an organisation that has explored and implemented an idea or concept that is raising its business to a new level and setting a higher bar to inspire others. The finalists are:
Rodda’s
Loveday Distilling
Tregothnan
Community Roots
The Growing People Award recognises a food, drink, fishing or farming organisation that can demonstrate the positive impact a people-first philosophy can have on business success and reputation. The finalists are:
Newquay Orchard
Proper Cornish
St Ewe Eggs
The Making a Mark Award celebrates a food, drink, fishing or farming organisation that has helped put the food and drink of Cornwall and/or the Isles of Scilly firmly on the map. The finalists are:
Lynher Dairies
Treway Farm
Proper Cornish
Prima Bakeries
The In It Together Award champions a food, drink, fishing or farming organisation that can demonstrate the benefits generated by a collaborative approach to business. The finalists are:
Loveday Distilling
Norton Barton Artisan Food Village
Treway Farm
The Cornish Larder
The final award will be Winner of Winners, a prestigious accolade recognising an organisation with stand-out qualities - a beacon of success that showcases everything that makes Cornish and Scillonian food and drink genuinely great.