TOP names and rising stars in Cornwall’s food, drink, farming and fishing sectors have been announced as contenders for an all-new range of awards.

The Great Cornish Food Awards are set to take place on Thursday February 6, 2025, at Nancarrow Farm near Truro.

Announcing the shortlists, organisers Great Cornish Food say they are delighted by the range and number of entrants for an event designed to celebrate standard bearers right across the industries.

Finalists in Fishing for the Future are:

Beryl M

Island Fish

Cornish Sardine Management Association

Finalists in Farming for the Future are:

Treway Farm

Riviera Produce

St Ewe Eggs

St Martin’s Vineyard

Finalists in Food for the Future are:

Soul Farm

Origin Coffee

St Martin’s Vineyard

The Raising the Bar Award recognises an organisation that has explored and implemented an idea or concept that is raising its business to a new level and setting a higher bar to inspire others. The finalists are:

Rodda’s

Loveday Distilling

Tregothnan

Community Roots

The Growing People Award recognises a food, drink, fishing or farming organisation that can demonstrate the positive impact a people-first philosophy can have on business success and reputation. The finalists are:

Newquay Orchard

Proper Cornish

St Ewe Eggs

The Making a Mark Award celebrates a food, drink, fishing or farming organisation that has helped put the food and drink of Cornwall and/or the Isles of Scilly firmly on the map. The finalists are:

Lynher Dairies

Treway Farm

Proper Cornish

Prima Bakeries

The In It Together Award champions a food, drink, fishing or farming organisation that can demonstrate the benefits generated by a collaborative approach to business. The finalists are:

Loveday Distilling

Norton Barton Artisan Food Village

Treway Farm

The Cornish Larder

The final award will be Winner of Winners, a prestigious accolade recognising an organisation with stand-out qualities - a beacon of success that showcases everything that makes Cornish and Scillonian food and drink genuinely great.